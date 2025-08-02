Grupo Mexico Reports Mixed Q2 2025 Results

Grupo Mexico S.A. ( (GMBXF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Grupo Mexico S.A. presented to its investors.

Grupo Mexico, S.A.B de C.V., a major player in the mining, transportation, and infrastructure sectors, is recognized for its extensive copper production and low cash-cost operations. The company’s latest earnings report for the second quarter of 2025 highlights a 2.9% increase in revenues compared to the same period last year, reaching $8.43 billion. The Mining Division saw a 7.3% rise in revenues due to higher metal prices, while the Transportation and Infrastructure Divisions experienced declines due to exchange rate effects and temporary operational suspensions, respectively.

Key financial metrics reveal a mixed performance across divisions. Copper production decreased by 1.3% in the second quarter, while molybdenum and zinc production increased by 3.5% and 56%, respectively. The company maintained its position as a cost leader in the copper industry, with a net cash cost improvement of 15% compared to the first half of 2024. Consolidated EBITDA rose by 6.5%, driven by the Mining Division’s strong performance, although the Transportation and Infrastructure Divisions faced challenges.

Strategic announcements include ongoing investments in major mining projects across Peru, the USA, and Mexico, with a capital investment plan potentially exceeding $27 billion for the decade. Notable projects like Tía María in Peru are expected to generate significant economic benefits and employment opportunities. The company is also focusing on sustainability, with initiatives to reduce injury rates and increase renewable energy usage.

Looking ahead, Grupo Mexico’s management remains optimistic about its growth prospects, supported by its robust investment strategy and commitment to sustainability. The company’s focus on expanding its mining operations and enhancing its transportation and infrastructure capabilities positions it well for future success in the global market.

