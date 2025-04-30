Grupo Financiero Galicia Approves Dividend and Financial Resolutions at Shareholders’ Meeting

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA ( (GGAL) ) has shared an update.

On April 29, 2025, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. held its Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting, where several key resolutions were approved. These included the approval of financial statements for the fiscal year 2024, the distribution of a cash dividend amounting to Ps. 88 billion, and the allocation of significant funds to a Discretionary Reserve for potential future dividends. Additionally, the meeting re-elected members of the Board of Directors and the Supervisory Syndics Committee, and approved their compensation. The decisions reflect the company’s strategic focus on maintaining financial stability and rewarding shareholders, which may enhance its industry positioning and stakeholder confidence.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GGAL is a Outperform.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA displays strong financial performance with solid revenue growth and profitability. The stock’s technical indicators show potential upward momentum, though the MACD suggests caution. The valuation indicates the stock is undervalued with a low P/E ratio and attractive dividend yield. Cash flow management is a concern that may affect financial flexibility, necessitating improvement in this area.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is a prominent financial services company based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. It operates in the banking and financial services industry, offering a range of products and services including banking, insurance, and investment solutions, primarily focused on the Argentine market.

YTD Price Performance: -9.51%

Average Trading Volume: 1,254,364

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $10.15B

