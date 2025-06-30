Grupo Financiero Galicia Announces Dividend Payment Schedule for FY 2024

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA ( (GGAL) ) has issued an update.

On June 30, 2025, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. announced that its subsidiary, Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A., will distribute dividends totaling ARS 300 billion for the fiscal year 2024. The payment will be made in cash over ten monthly installments, adjusted for inflation using the National Consumer Price Index. This move, authorized by the Argentine Central Bank, is expected to impact shareholders positively, although a 7% withholding tax will apply.

Spark’s Take on GGAL Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GGAL is a Outperform.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA displays strong financial performance with solid revenue growth and profitability. The stock’s technical indicators show potential upward momentum, though the MACD suggests caution. The valuation indicates the stock is undervalued with a low P/E ratio and attractive dividend yield. Cash flow management is a concern that may affect financial flexibility, necessitating improvement in this area.

More about Grupo Financiero Galicia SA

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. operates in the financial industry, primarily offering banking services through its subsidiary, Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A. The company is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and focuses on providing financial solutions to its clients in the region.

Average Trading Volume: 1,479,843

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $8.4B

