Grupo Financiero Galicia Announces Dividend Payment for FY 2024

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA ( (GGAL) ) has issued an announcement.

On June 30, 2025, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. announced that its subsidiary, Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A., has commenced the payment of the first installment of dividends for the fiscal year 2024. The dividend payment amounts to ARS 33,978,991,182.42 and is distributed in accordance with shareholder holdings, following authorization by the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic. This move reflects the company’s solid financial performance and commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GGAL is a Outperform.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA displays strong financial performance with solid revenue growth and profitability. The stock’s technical indicators show potential upward momentum, though the MACD suggests caution. The valuation indicates the stock is undervalued with a low P/E ratio and attractive dividend yield. Cash flow management is a concern that may affect financial flexibility, necessitating improvement in this area.

More about Grupo Financiero Galicia SA

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is a leading financial services group in Argentina, primarily engaged in banking through its main subsidiary, Banco de Galicia y Buenos Aires S.A. The company focuses on providing a wide range of financial products and services to individual and corporate clients, positioning itself as a key player in the Argentine financial market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,479,843

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $8.4B

