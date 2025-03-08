Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Reports Q4 2024 Growth

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico ( (PAC) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico presented to its investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP) operates twelve airports in Mexico and two in Jamaica, providing services in the aviation sector, including both aeronautical and non-aeronautical operations. The company is publicly traded on the New York and Mexican stock exchanges.

In its latest earnings report for the fourth quarter of 2024, GAP reported a notable increase in both aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenues, with total revenues rising by 5.4% compared to the same period last year. The company also saw a significant rise in its net comprehensive income, which grew by 16.2%.

Key financial highlights include a 10.5% increase in aeronautical services revenue and a 32.7% increase in non-aeronautical services revenue. The company’s operating profit rose by 11.0%, and EBITDA increased by 14.9%. Despite these gains, the company faced a 16.7% decrease in revenues from additions to concessioned assets, reflecting strategic investments in infrastructure.

Looking forward, GAP management anticipates continued growth in 2025, with expectations of a 4% to 6% increase in passenger traffic and significant revenue growth in both aeronautical and non-aeronautical segments. The company plans substantial capital investments to support this growth, including the expansion of airport facilities in Mexico and Jamaica.