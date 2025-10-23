Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Reports Q3 2025 Results

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV Class B ( (GPAEF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico SAB de CV Class B presented to its investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 14 airports across Mexico and Jamaica, providing aeronautical and non-aeronautical services. The company reported a 16.3% increase in total revenues for the third quarter of 2025, driven by growth in both aeronautical and non-aeronautical services. However, the comprehensive income decreased by 6.2% due to foreign currency translation effects. Key financial metrics showed a rise in net income by 36% and EBITDA by 12.8%, despite a decline in operating and EBITDA margins. Looking ahead, GAP’s management remains focused on strategic investments and operational improvements to sustain growth and enhance shareholder value.

