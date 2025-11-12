Grown Rogue Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Grown Rogue International ( (GRUSF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Grown Rogue International presented to its investors.

Grown Rogue International Inc. is a cannabis company focused on producing high-quality indoor flower, operating primarily in Oregon, Michigan, and New Jersey. In its third quarter of 2025, Grown Rogue reported pro forma revenue of $8.5 million and pro forma adjusted EBITDA of $1.7 million, reflecting significant year-over-year growth driven by improvements in New Jersey and Michigan, despite challenges in Oregon. Key financial highlights include a 26% increase in pro forma revenue and a 25% increase in pro forma adjusted EBITDA compared to the previous year. The company also expanded its balance sheet by borrowing an additional $5 million to support growth initiatives, particularly in Minnesota. Looking ahead, Grown Rogue remains focused on disciplined growth and brand development, with plans to expand in Minnesota and enhance its product offerings across all markets. The company aims to leverage its low-cost, high-quality production model to navigate competitive market conditions.

