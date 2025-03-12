Grove Collaborative Reports Revenue Growth and Strategic Acquisitions

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. ( (GROV) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. presented to its investors.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. is a sustainable consumer products company and the world’s first plastic neutral retailer, offering eco-friendly household and personal care products. In its latest earnings report, Grove announced sequential revenue growth and positive operating cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2024, marking a significant milestone in its financial turnaround. The company also highlighted its recent acquisitions of Grab Green and 8Greens, which align with its sustainability goals. Key financial metrics showed a revenue of $49.5 million for the fourth quarter, a slight increase from the previous quarter, but a decline from the previous year. Despite a net loss of $12.6 million, the company achieved positive operating cash flow for the third consecutive quarter. Grove’s gross margin slightly decreased due to increased promotional activity, and operating expenses rose due to restructuring costs. Looking ahead, Grove’s management anticipates a path to year-over-year net revenue growth by the fourth quarter of 2025, with expectations for breakeven to positive adjusted EBITDA for the full year, reflecting a commitment to sustainable and profitable growth.

