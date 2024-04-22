Group 6 Metals Welcomes New Expert Director

Group 6 Metals Limited (AU:G6M) has released an update.

Group 6 Metals Limited has announced the appointment of seasoned mining professional Mr. Tony Caruso as a Non-executive Director, bringing over 30 years of industry experience to the company’s board. His expertise is expected to be particularly valuable as the company gears up for the underground operations of the Dolphin Tungsten Mine set for 2026. The addition of Mr. Caruso is seen as a strategic move to strengthen the company’s leadership during a crucial phase of growth and operational transition.

