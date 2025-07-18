Group 6 Metals Limited to Reconvene 2024 AGM with Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Group 6 Metals Limited ( (AU:G6M) ) is now available.

Group 6 Metals Limited has announced the reconvening of its 2024 Annual General Meeting, set to take place virtually on August 20, 2025. Key agenda items include the adoption of the remuneration report, election of a new director, appointment and removal of auditors, and the consolidation of ordinary shares. These resolutions are pivotal for the company’s governance and financial structuring, potentially impacting shareholder value and corporate strategy.

More about Group 6 Metals Limited

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$25.1M

See more insights into G6M stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue