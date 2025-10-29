Group 1 Automotive Reports Record Revenue Amid Challenges

Group 1 Automotive ( (GPI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Group 1 Automotive presented to its investors.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., a Fortune 250 automotive retailer, operates 259 dealerships across the U.S. and U.K., offering a wide range of automobile brands and related services. The company reported a record revenue of $5.8 billion for the third quarter of 2025, marking a 10.8% increase from the previous year, driven by strong used vehicle sales and parts and service revenues. Despite these gains, net income from continuing operations saw a significant decline due to non-cash impairment charges in the U.K. Adjusted earnings per share rose to $10.45, reflecting a 5.6% increase. Key highlights include a strategic acquisition of a Mercedes-Benz dealership in Georgia and ongoing restructuring efforts in the U.K. to optimize the portfolio amidst challenging market conditions. Looking ahead, Group 1 Automotive remains focused on leveraging its diversified business model and strategic growth initiatives to navigate market challenges and capitalize on consumer demand.

