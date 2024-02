Gritstone Oncology Inc (GRTS) has released an update.

The Company has delayed its Phase 2b Trial for their next-generation COVID-19 vaccine, GRT-R924, to fall 2024 after discussions with the FDA, which mandated the use of fully GMP-grade materials and other minor modifications. This postponement does not impact the Company’s other ongoing programs.

