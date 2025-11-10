Griffin Mining COO Sells Entire Shareholding

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Griffin Mining ( (GB:GFM) ) has issued an announcement.

Griffin Mining Limited announced that its Chief Operating Officer, John Steel, has sold a total of 200,000 ordinary shares in the company on the London Stock Exchange’s Alternative Investment Market. The transactions, which took place on November 4th and 6th, 2025, resulted in John Steel no longer holding any interest in Griffin’s share capital. This move may impact the company’s stock perception among investors and stakeholders, as it involves a significant sale by a key executive.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:GFM) stock is a Hold with a £190.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Griffin Mining stock, see the GB:GFM Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:GFM is a Neutral.

Griffin Mining’s overall stock score reflects a stable financial position but highlights concerns over declining profitability and cash flow challenges. The technical analysis indicates a neutral to slightly bearish outlook, while the high P/E ratio suggests potential overvaluation. The absence of a dividend yield further impacts the stock’s attractiveness.

More about Griffin Mining

Griffin Mining Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on the extraction and production of minerals. The company is listed on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol GFM.

Average Trading Volume: 291,612

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £332M

