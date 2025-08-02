Grid Dynamics’ Earnings Call: AI Growth and Challenges

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. ((GDYN)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. recently held its earnings call, where the sentiment was largely positive, reflecting strong performance in AI and data-driven growth. The company has successfully leveraged acquisitions and expanded partnerships, although it faces challenges in the retail sector, headcount management, and macroeconomic uncertainties.

Record Revenue Achievement

Grid Dynamics reported a record revenue of $101 million for the second quarter, marking a significant milestone. This achievement was driven by growth in engineering billing headcount and a robust pipeline of opportunities across various industry verticals.

AI and Data Practice Growth

The AI and Data segment emerged as a major growth driver, accounting for 23% of the company’s overall organic growth. This practice is expanding almost three times faster than the overall organic business, highlighting its critical role in the company’s strategy.

Successful Acquisitions

Recent acquisitions, such as JUXT, have bolstered Grid Dynamics’ industry expertise in banking and financial services. Additionally, Mobile Computing has enhanced the company’s follow-the-sun capabilities and talent acquisition efforts, contributing positively to its growth.

Expansion in India

India has become a pivotal hub for Grid Dynamics, particularly in multi-agent, multi-modal platform engineering. The company has successfully attracted and upskilled talent, with over 16,000 applicants in its internship program, underscoring its commitment to growth in this region.

Partnership Growth

Partnership-influenced revenues reached 17.9% of total revenue in Q2 2025, with significant traction from collaborations with hyperscalers like Google. These partnerships are proving to be a vital component of Grid Dynamics’ growth strategy.

Decline in Retail Vertical

The retail vertical, which is the largest for Grid Dynamics, experienced a sequential revenue decline of 6.2%. This decline was primarily due to challenges with home improvement customers, highlighting an area of concern for the company.

Headcount Challenges

Grid Dynamics’ total headcount increased to 5,013, but the number of customers decreased from 204 in Q1 2025 to 194 in Q2 2025. This reduction is attributed to efforts to rationalize the portfolio of nonstrategic customers, reflecting a strategic shift in focus.

FX Impact on Financials

Foreign exchange fluctuations negatively impacted Grid Dynamics’ financials, with an approximate net impact of $1.4 million. This affected both gross profit and EBITDA margins, presenting a financial challenge for the company.

Macroeconomic Uncertainties

The company continues to face macroeconomic uncertainties, which are impacting traditional digital transformation spending. Enterprise clients across various industry verticals are adopting a cautious approach, affecting Grid Dynamics’ growth prospects.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Grid Dynamics remains optimistic about the second half of 2025, despite macroeconomic challenges. The company anticipates continued growth, driven by a robust pipeline of AI-centric opportunities and strategic industry partnerships. Its AI-first approach, focusing on developing AI-native platforms and solutions, is expected to accelerate enterprise-scale AI adoption.

In summary, Grid Dynamics’ earnings call highlighted a positive sentiment with strong performance in AI and data-driven growth. While the company faces challenges in the retail sector and macroeconomic uncertainties, its strategic acquisitions and partnerships position it well for future growth. The forward-looking guidance remains optimistic, with a focus on AI-centric opportunities and industry partnerships.

