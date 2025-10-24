Gresham House Income & Growth 2 VCT Releases Quarterly Factsheet

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT ( (GB:GHV2) ) has provided an update.

Gresham House Income & Growth 2 VCT plc has released its quarterly factsheet for the period ending 30 June 2025, which is now accessible on their website. This announcement highlights the company’s commitment to transparency and provides stakeholders with updated insights into its financial performance and strategic direction.

Average Trading Volume: 45,754

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

