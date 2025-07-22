Greenwing Resources Director Increases Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Greenwing Resources Ltd ( (AU:GW1) ) has provided an update.

Greenwing Resources Ltd announced a change in the director’s interest, with Peter Stanley Wright acquiring 600,000 additional ordinary shares, increasing his total holdings to 11,387,620 shares. This acquisition, conducted through on-market trades, reflects a strategic move that could impact the company’s market positioning and shareholder dynamics.

Greenwing Resources Ltd operates in the resources sector, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in the acquisition and management of mining projects, with a particular emphasis on expanding its portfolio of mineral assets.

