Greenwing Resources Ltd (AU:GW1) has released an update.

Greenwing Resources Ltd has applied for the quotation of over 20 million of its ordinary fully paid securities under the ASX code GW1. This move, dated August 27, 2024, signifies the company’s new announcement for securities to be publicly traded. Investors are keenly observing as these newly quoted securities could influence Greenwing’s market position.

