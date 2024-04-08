Greenstone Resolves Dispute, Secures $6.4M Deal

Greenstone Resources Limited (AU:GSR) has released an update.

Greenstone Resources Limited has successfully settled its court dispute with Ora Banda Mining, resulting in a $6.4 million agreement. The settlement includes a $3.4 million cash payment and $3 million in Ora Banda shares, marking the end of their 2007 Joint Venture Agreement. This resolution paves the way for Ora Banda’s collaboration with Wesfarmers Chemicals, Energy & Fertilisers Division without needing consent from Greenstone or Riverina.

