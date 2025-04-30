Greenridge Completes Airborne Survey at Sabre Uranium Project

Greenridge Exploration Inc ( (TSE:GXP) ) has issued an update.

Greenridge Exploration Inc. has completed a high-resolution helicopter-borne Mobile MagnetoTellurics System survey at its Sabre Uranium Project in the Athabasca Basin. This survey aims to map sub-surface magnetic signatures and detect conductive zones that may host uranium mineralization. The results will guide the development of new drill targets, enhancing the company’s exploration efforts. The Sabre Property is fully permitted for exploration activities until 2027, and Greenridge is actively engaging with local communities to foster beneficial relationships.

Greenridge Exploration Inc. operates in the mineral exploration industry, focusing on uranium exploration. The company is engaged in identifying and developing uranium resources, with its primary project being the Sabre Uranium Project located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

