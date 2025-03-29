Greenpanel Industries Boosts Production Capacity with New MDF Plant

Greenpanel Industries Ltd ( (IN:GREENPANEL) ) has issued an announcement.

Greenpanel Industries Ltd has announced the commencement of commercial production at its new MDF plant in Tirupa district, Andhra Pradesh. This development increases the company’s consolidated installed capacity to 8,91,000 CBM per annum, with the new plant contributing 2,31,000 CBM per annum. The expansion is expected to enhance Greenpanel’s operational capabilities and strengthen its position in the MDF market.

More about Greenpanel Industries Ltd

Greenpanel Industries Ltd operates in the manufacturing sector, focusing on the production of Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF). The company is a significant player in the wood panel industry, providing high-quality MDF products to various markets.

