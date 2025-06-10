Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Reports Strong Sales for Early 2025

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings ( (HK:0337) ) has provided an update.

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited reported unaudited contracted sales of approximately RMB1,407 million and a contracted gross floor area of about 208,753 square meters for the first five months of 2025. The data, based on preliminary internal information, is subject to change and investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s securities.

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the real estate industry. The company focuses on property development and sales, primarily in the Hong Kong market.

Average Trading Volume: 2,041,355

Current Market Cap: HK$495.7M

