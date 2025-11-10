Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Reports 2025 Sales Figures

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings ( (HK:0337) ) has shared an announcement.

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited announced unaudited operating statistics for the first ten months of 2025, reporting contracted sales of approximately RMB5,714 million and a contracted gross floor area sold of about 668,897 square meters. This preliminary data, intended for investor reference, may differ from future audited financial statements due to uncertainties in data collation, and investors are advised to exercise caution.

More about Greenland Hong Kong Holdings

Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating primarily in real estate development. Its main focus is on the sale of contracted properties, with a significant market presence in Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 4,821,880

Current Market Cap: HK$587.1M

