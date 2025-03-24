GreenHy2 Expands Energy Storage Capabilities with H2 Core Systems Partnership

Tempo Australia Ltd ( (AU:H2G) ) has provided an announcement.

GreenHy2 Limited has announced a subcontract with H2 Core Systems to supply technology for Telstra’s Microgrid, valued at approximately €350k. This agreement will enhance GreenHy2’s capabilities in the Australian energy storage market, allowing them to utilize H2Core Systems’ advanced technologies, thereby strengthening their market position.

GreenHy2 Limited (ASX:H2G) is a leading Australian company specializing in engineering solutions for renewable energy. Established in 2011, the company focuses on renewable energy storage technologies such as Low Pressure and Solid State Hydrogen Storage, Supercapacitor Batteries, Electrolysers, and Fuel Cells, along with digital interfaces and operation and maintenance support.

Average Trading Volume: 37,450,830

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$14.36M

