Greenheart Group Announces Rights Issue Results and Compensatory Arrangements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Greenheart Group ( (HK:0094) ) has provided an update.

Greenheart Group Limited announced the results of its Rights Issue, revealing that approximately 77.9% of the offered Rights Shares were subscribed, leaving 22.1% unsubscribed. To address the shortfall, the company has arranged for the placement of the unsubscribed shares to independent placees, with any net gain from this placement to be distributed to certain shareholders on a pro-rata basis.

More about Greenheart Group

Greenheart Group Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating in the forestry and timber industry. The company focuses on the production and sale of timber products, with its market primarily centered in Hong Kong and other regions.

Average Trading Volume: 2,141,383

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$139.1M

For a thorough assessment of 0094 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue