GreenFirst Faces Q3 Loss Amid Market and Duty Challenges

GreenFirst Forest Products ( (TSE:GFP) ) has shared an update.

GreenFirst Forest Products reported a significant net loss of $57.4 million in Q3 2025, impacted by lower lumber prices and increased duty liabilities due to higher assessed duty rates by the US Department of Commerce. Despite these challenges, the company is advancing its modernization efforts at the Chapleau mill, which is expected to strengthen its operations once market conditions improve.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:GFP) stock is a Hold with a C$2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on GreenFirst Forest Products stock, see the TSE:GFP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:GFP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:GFP is a Neutral.

GreenFirst Forest Products faces significant challenges with profitability and cash flow, compounded by weak technical indicators and a negative valuation outlook. Despite operational improvements and strategic investments, the financial and market pressures weigh heavily on the stock’s overall score.

More about GreenFirst Forest Products

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. operates in the forestry industry, focusing on the production and sale of softwood lumber products. The company is engaged in modernizing its operations, particularly at the Chapleau mill, to enhance its market positioning and prepare for improved market conditions.

Average Trading Volume: 6,744

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$52.44M

