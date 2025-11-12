Greene County Bancorp Reports Strong Quarterly Earnings

Greene County ( (GCBC) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Greene County presented to its investors.
Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a financial institution operating in the banking sector, primarily engaged in attracting deposits and investing in loans and securities, with a focus on the Hudson Valley and Capital District Regions of New York State. The company recently released its earnings report for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, showcasing a solid financial performance. Key highlights include a significant increase in net income to $8.87 million, up from $6.26 million in the same quarter last year, driven by higher interest income and effective cost management. The company’s total assets grew to $3.06 billion, with net loans receivable increasing to $1.65 billion. Despite a slight decrease in cash and cash equivalents, the company maintained a strong deposit base of $2.72 billion. Looking ahead, Greene County Bancorp’s management remains optimistic about its growth prospects, focusing on maintaining financial stability and exploring opportunities for expansion in its market areas.