Greencore Progresses with Share Buyback Plan

Greencore Group plc has advanced its share buyback program by purchasing 500,481 ordinary shares for cancellation on July 9, 2024, at a volume-weighted average price of £1.7902. This move is part of the company’s previously announced £30 million share buyback initiative, which started on May 21, 2024. To date, Greencore has acquired a total of 8,164,334 shares for cancellation under this program.

