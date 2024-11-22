Greencoat UK Wind Voting Rights Shift

Greencoat UK Wind (GB:UKW) has released an update.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC has experienced a shift in its voting rights as BlackRock, Inc. reduced its stake from 5.99% to 5.38% as of November 20, 2024. The change reflects a decrease in both direct and financial instrument-based voting rights held by BlackRock. This adjustment is a significant move for investors monitoring Greencoat’s shareholder structure and market dynamics.

