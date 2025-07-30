Greencoat UK Wind Reports Strong Half-Year Results Amid Strategic Divestments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Greencoat UK Wind ( (GB:UKW) ) is now available.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC announced its half-year results for 2025, highlighting a net asset value of £3,182.7 million and a dividend cover of 1.4x despite lower wind generation. The company completed partial disposals of three wind farms for £181 million, contributing to total divestments of £222 million. The board remains focused on enhancing shareholder value through strategic capital allocation, including share buybacks and debt reduction. Despite a decrease in NAV per share, Greencoat UK Wind maintains a strong return profile with a total shareholder return of 11.5% and continues to pursue investment opportunities in the growing UK wind sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:UKW) stock is a Hold with a £1.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Greencoat UK Wind stock, see the GB:UKW Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:UKW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:UKW is a Neutral.

Greencoat UK Wind’s overall stock score is negatively impacted by significant revenue declines and profitability issues, which are the most critical factors. The stable balance sheet and positive cash flow provide some support, while recent share buybacks show strategic initiatives to enhance shareholder value. Nonetheless, bearish technical trends and a negative P/E ratio limit the stock’s attractiveness.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:UKW stock, click here.

More about Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC is a leading listed renewable infrastructure fund focused on investments in UK wind farms. The company aims to provide investors with an annual dividend that increases with RPI inflation while preserving the capital value of its investment portfolio through reinvestment of excess cash flow. It offers investors the opportunity to directly own UK wind farms, contributing to renewable energy deployment and greenhouse gas reduction.

Average Trading Volume: 3,444,147

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

See more data about UKW stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue