Greencoat UK Wind PLC Executes Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Greencoat UK Wind ( (GB:UKW) ) has shared an update.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 797,405 ordinary shares at a weighted average price of 118.36 pence per share. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value by holding these shares in treasury, which may impact the calculations of shareholder interests under regulatory guidelines.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:UKW) stock is a Buy with a £190.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Greencoat UK Wind stock, see the GB:UKW Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:UKW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:UKW is a Neutral.

Greencoat UK Wind’s overall stock score is negatively impacted by significant revenue declines and profitability issues, which are the most critical factors. The stable balance sheet and positive cash flow provide some support, while recent share buybacks show strategic initiatives to enhance shareholder value. Nonetheless, bearish technical trends and a negative P/E ratio limit the stock’s attractiveness.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:UKW stock, click here.

More about Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC is a company operating in the renewable energy sector, focusing on wind power generation. It primarily invests in operating UK wind farms, providing sustainable energy solutions and contributing to the country’s renewable energy targets.

Average Trading Volume: 3,415,212

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Find detailed analytics on UKW stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue