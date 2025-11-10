Greencoat UK Wind Faces Potential Impact from Government Consultation

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Greencoat UK Wind PLC is facing potential impacts from a government consultation on changes to the inflation indexation of the Renewable Obligation and Feed-in Tariff schemes. Despite the sector-wide share price hit, UKW’s diversified revenue streams and high dividend cover suggest resilience against potential negative outcomes. The company is less reliant on the Renewables Obligation compared to its peers, which may mitigate the impact of any changes. UKW’s ongoing share buybacks indicate confidence in its financial stability and ability to manage potential challenges.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:UKW) stock is a Buy with a £145.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Greencoat UK Wind stock, see the GB:UKW Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:UKW is a Neutral.

Greencoat UK Wind’s overall stock score is negatively impacted by significant revenue declines and profitability issues, which are the most critical factors. The stable balance sheet and positive cash flow provide some support, while recent share buybacks show strategic initiatives to enhance shareholder value. Nonetheless, bearish technical trends and a negative P/E ratio limit the stock’s attractiveness.

More about Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC operates within the renewable energy sector, focusing on wind energy investments in the UK. The company primarily generates revenue through Renewable Obligation Certificates, other subsidy schemes, and market power prices, positioning itself as a significant player in the UK government’s subsidy regime for renewable energy.

Average Trading Volume: 4,630,002

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

