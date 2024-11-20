Greencoat UK Wind Executes Share Buyback Strategy

Greencoat UK Wind (GB:UKW) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Greencoat UK Wind PLC has executed a share buyback, acquiring 250,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 126.71 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury, leaving 2,261,093,015 shares in circulation. This move is part of their ongoing strategy to manage equity and potentially enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:UKW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.