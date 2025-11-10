Greencoat UK Wind Executes Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Greencoat UK Wind ( (GB:UKW) ) just unveiled an update.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 61,300 ordinary shares at an average price of 99.81 pence per share. This transaction is part of a broader strategy to manage the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value by holding these shares in treasury, which may impact the company’s market positioning and investor interest.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:UKW) stock is a Buy with a £145.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Greencoat UK Wind stock, see the GB:UKW Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:UKW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:UKW is a Neutral.

Greencoat UK Wind’s overall stock score is negatively impacted by significant revenue declines and profitability issues, which are the most critical factors. The stable balance sheet and positive cash flow provide some support, while recent share buybacks show strategic initiatives to enhance shareholder value. Nonetheless, bearish technical trends and a negative P/E ratio limit the stock’s attractiveness.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:UKW stock, click here.

More about Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC is a company operating in the renewable energy sector, primarily focusing on the acquisition and management of wind farms in the United Kingdom. The company is known for its investments in sustainable energy solutions, contributing to the UK’s renewable energy targets.

Average Trading Volume: 4,630,002

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Learn more about UKW stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue