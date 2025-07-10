Greencoat UK Wind Executes Share Buyback of 300,000 Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Greencoat UK Wind ( (GB:UKW) ) has issued an update.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC announced the repurchase of 300,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback programme. The shares were acquired at a weighted average price of 121.91 pence and will be held in treasury, impacting the total number of shares available for trading. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:UKW) stock is a Buy with a £190.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Greencoat UK Wind stock, see the GB:UKW Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:UKW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:UKW is a Neutral.

Greencoat UK Wind’s overall stock score is negatively impacted by significant revenue declines and profitability issues, which are the most critical factors. The stable balance sheet and positive cash flow provide some support, while recent share buybacks show strategic initiatives to enhance shareholder value. Nonetheless, bearish technical trends and a negative P/E ratio limit the stock’s attractiveness.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:UKW stock, click here.

More about Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing primarily on wind energy. The company is involved in the acquisition and management of wind farms across the UK, aiming to provide sustainable energy solutions and contribute to the transition towards cleaner energy sources.

Average Trading Volume: 3,603,778

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For detailed information about UKW stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue