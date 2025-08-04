Greencoat UK Wind Executes Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Greencoat UK Wind ( (GB:UKW) ).

Greencoat UK Wind PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 772,773 ordinary shares at an average price of 119.29 pence per share. This transaction is part of a previously announced buyback program, and the repurchased shares will be held in treasury, potentially impacting the company’s share value and investor interest.

Spark’s Take on GB:UKW Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:UKW is a Neutral.

Greencoat UK Wind’s overall stock score is negatively impacted by significant revenue declines and profitability issues, which are the most critical factors. The stable balance sheet and positive cash flow provide some support, while recent share buybacks show strategic initiatives to enhance shareholder value. Nonetheless, bearish technical trends and a negative P/E ratio limit the stock’s attractiveness.

More about Greencoat UK Wind

Greencoat UK Wind PLC operates in the renewable energy industry, focusing primarily on wind power generation. The company invests in and manages wind farms across the UK, contributing to the country’s sustainable energy goals.

Average Trading Volume: 3,415,212

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

