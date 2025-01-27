Greencoat UK Wind Executes Share Buyback

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

The latest update is out from Greencoat UK Wind ( (GB:UKW) ).

Greencoat UK Wind PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 250,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 121.33 pence. This transaction reflects the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its capital efficiently and could potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the total shares in circulation.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing on wind energy assets in the UK. The company is primarily involved in the acquisition and management of operating wind farms.

YTD Price Performance: -4.86%

Average Trading Volume: 3,595,628

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

