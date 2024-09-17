Greencoat UK Wind Executes Share Buyback

Greencoat UK Wind (GB:UKW) has released an update.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC has announced the successful purchase of 100,000 of its own ordinary shares as part of an ongoing share buyback program, at prices ranging from 141.00 to 141.80 pence per share. After this transaction, the company now holds 35,842,050 treasury shares, while the total number of shares in circulation, excluding treasury shares, stands at 2,271,606,606. The buyback is part of a strategy to manage capital effectively and provide value to shareholders.

For further insights into GB:UKW stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.