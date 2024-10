Greencoat UK Wind (GB:UKW) has released an update.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC has executed a share buyback, purchasing 250,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 133.23 pence. This move is part of their ongoing buyback programme, with the repurchased shares being held in treasury. The total number of shares in issue, excluding treasury shares, now stands at over 2.26 billion.

