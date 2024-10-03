Greencoat UK Wind Completes Share Buyback

Greencoat UK Wind (GB:UKW) has released an update.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (UKW) has executed a share buyback, purchasing 300,000 of its ordinary shares at prices ranging from 140.80 to 141.70 pence per share, with a weighted average price of 141.22 pence. Following the transaction, the company now holds 38,734,715 treasury shares, with the total number of shares in issue standing at 2,268,713,941, excluding treasury shares.

