Greencoat UK Wind Completes Share Buyback

Greencoat UK Wind (GB:UKW) has released an update.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC has executed a share buyback as part of its previously announced program, purchasing 252,349 ordinary shares at prices ranging from 139.10 to 140.30 pence per share. With this transaction, the company now holds 29,844,284 treasury shares, while the total number of shares in issue, excluding treasury shares, stands at 2,277,604,372. Shareholders may use this information to assess their stake in the company in relation to the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further insights into GB:UKW stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.