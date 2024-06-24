Greencoat Renewables Executes Share Buyback

Greencoat Renewables Plc (DE:GRP) has released an update.

Greencoat Renewables PLC has actively engaged in its share buyback strategy, purchasing 275,000 of its Ordinary Shares on 21st June 2024, which will subsequently be cancelled. The buyback took place on Euronext Dublin via their broker J&E Davy, with prices ranging from €0.8690 to €0.8830 per share. Following the transaction, the company will have 1,131,031,852 Ordinary Shares remaining in issue.

For further insights into DE:GRP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.