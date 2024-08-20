Greencoat Renewables Advances Share Buyback

Greencoat Renewables Plc (DE:GRP) has released an update.

Greencoat Renewables PLC has actively engaged in its share buyback program, purchasing 350,000 of its own shares on Euronext Dublin, which will subsequently be cancelled. This transaction, which saw shares bought at prices between €0.9100 and €0.9150, is a continuation of the company’s plan announced back in May 2024. Post-transaction, Greencoat Renewables’ total shares in issue will stand at 1,120,668,809 with none held in treasury.

