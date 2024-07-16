Greencoat Renewables Advances Share Buyback

Greencoat Renewables Plc (DE:GRP) has released an update.

Greencoat Renewables PLC has actively engaged in its share buyback program by purchasing and subsequently cancelling 250,000 of its own ordinary shares on Euronext Dublin, at prices ranging from €0.8880 to €0.8940 per share. Post-transaction, the company’s total issued share count stands at 1,127,355,635, with no shares held in treasury. This buyback is part of a strategy announced earlier in May and is in compliance with regulatory market abuse standards.

