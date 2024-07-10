Greencoat Renewables Advances Buyback Program

Greencoat Renewables Plc (DE:GRP) has released an update.

Greencoat Renewables PLC, an eco-friendly investment company, has announced the buyback and subsequent cancellation of 350,000 of its Ordinary Shares on Euronext Dublin, with prices ranging from €0.8770 to €0.8860 per share. This action is part of a share buyback program initiated by the company earlier in May. Following the transaction, Greencoat Renewables’ total shares in issue will be reduced to 1,128,355,635 without any shares held in treasury.

For further insights into DE:GRP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.