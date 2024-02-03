Greenbrook TMS Announces Peter Willett as New CFO

Greenbrook Tms (GBNH) has released an update to notify the public and investors about its officers.

Greenbrook TMS Inc. has appointed Mr. Peter Willett as its full-time Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately as of January 29, 2024. Mr. Willett, who has been with the company’s finance team for six years and served as interim CFO since October 2023, brings over a decade of finance experience to the role. His new compensation includes a base salary of US$305,000 and the potential for a performance bonus of up to 40%. Further details on his compensation will be disclosed later. He has no familial ties to the company’s executive officers or directors and no related party transactions requiring disclosure.

