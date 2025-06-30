Green Oleo S.P.A. Updates on Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Green Oleo S.P.A. ( (IT:GRN) ) has issued an announcement.

Green Oleo S.P.A. announced an update on its share buyback program, reporting the purchase of 6,000 shares between June 23 and June 27, 2025, at an average price of 0.7875 euros per share. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to manage its share capital, with the company now holding 465,000 own shares, representing 1.437% of its share capital. The buyback program reflects Green Oleo’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value and maintaining a strong market position in the oleochemical industry.

Green Oleo S.P.A. is a leading European producer of fine oleochemicals from renewable and biodegradable sources. Established in 2012, the company operates from its Cremona plant, utilizing raw materials such as olive oils and animal fat to produce products like distilled fatty acids, stearic acids, and glycerines. It serves various industrial sectors including detergents, cosmetics, and rubber.

Average Trading Volume: 16,558

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €25.72M

