Green Landscaping Group Announces 2026 AGM Nomination Committee

An update from Green Landscaping Group AB ( (SE:GREEN) ) is now available.

Green Landscaping Group AB has announced the formation of its Nomination Committee for the 2026 Annual General Meeting, which includes members appointed by the company’s largest shareholders and the Chairman of the Board. This development is part of the company’s governance process, allowing shareholders to submit proposals to the committee ahead of the meeting planned for May 2026 in Stockholm, potentially influencing future strategic decisions.

Green Landscaping Group AB is a multinational company specializing in ground maintenance, green space management, and landscaping. It operates with a focus on entrepreneurship, acquiring successful companies with strong local ties and sustainable profitability. The company employs approximately 3,000 people and reported net sales of SEK 6.4 billion for 2024. Its shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker GREEN.

YTD Price Performance: -40.55%

Average Trading Volume: 93,614

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK2.38B

