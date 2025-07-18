Green Landscaping Group AB Reports Q2 2025 Results Amid Strategic Acquisitions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Green Landscaping Group AB ( (SE:GREEN) ) has provided an update.

Green Landscaping Group AB reported a decrease in net sales and EBITA for the first half of 2025, largely due to the effects of a mild winter and challenging market conditions. Despite this, the company has made strategic acquisitions in Germany, enhancing its market position in Central Europe, and issued its first bond to strengthen its financial base, supporting its growth strategy.

Green Landscaping Group AB is a company operating in the landscaping industry, offering services such as earthworks and landscaping to a wide range of customers. The company is expanding its market focus in Central Europe, particularly in Germany and Switzerland, through strategic acquisitions.

Average Trading Volume: 27,226

Current Market Cap: SEK3.57B

