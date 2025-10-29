Green & Gold Minerals Limited Announces Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Green & Gold Minerals Limited ( (AU:GG1) ) just unveiled an update.

Green & Gold Minerals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 28, 2025, in Brisbane and via teleconference. The meeting will cover the company’s financial statements, the adoption of the remuneration report, and the re-election of Mr. Anthony Bellas as a director. This meeting is crucial for stakeholders as it addresses key governance and financial issues, impacting the company’s strategic direction and leadership continuity.

More about Green & Gold Minerals Limited

Green & Gold Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and processing of mineral resources. The company is involved in the production and exploration of minerals, serving markets that demand these natural resources.

Average Trading Volume: 249,492

