Green & Gold Minerals Completes Annual Reporting and Outlines Governance Strategy

Green & Gold Minerals Limited ( (AU:GG1) ) has issued an update.

Green & Gold Minerals Limited has completed its annual reporting requirements for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, by lodging key corporate governance documents with the ASX. The company, which was recently listed on the ASX, has adopted a Board Charter and Corporate Governance Plan to guide its governance practices, opting not to establish individual board committees due to its current size and operations. This strategic decision reflects the company’s focus on efficient resource utilization and its confidence in the existing board’s capabilities to manage corporate governance duties.

More about Green & Gold Minerals Limited

Green & Gold Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold and silver resources. The company is engaged in extending its Wandoo resource for mining studies and exploring new discoveries in the Mungana porphyry cluster, particularly through its Chillagoe Gold Project located in north Queensland.

Average Trading Volume: 266,919

